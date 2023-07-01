Most of central Indiana is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11:00pm ahead of storms that are now moving into southwestern Indiana. While not as organized compared to last Sunday and Thursday, these storms will carry an isolated tornado and hail threat but an even bigger damaging wind threat. Our atmosphere was able to destabilize after this morning’s rain thanks to the sunshine, high temperatures, high dew points and more allowing these storms to develop.

The higher severe threat remains south and west of Indianapolis, where an enhanced risk for severe weather exists. Indianapolis is under a slight risk. These storms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 70mph and it’s possible this could occur in areas that are still cleaning up from the weather earlier this week. Localized flooding may also be possible in areas that have seen an excess of rain from this morning and in the days prior.

The storms will moveout by Midnight and we’ll remain dry for the most part overnight and into Sunday morning. Sunday calls for high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s across the area with another storm chance in the afternoon and evening. However, the severe threat in the forecast for Sunday has gone down and any storms that develop will be extremely scattered in nature.

For next week both Monday and July 4th call for very isolated shower chances as we heat up and turn humid in the afternoon. However, both days call for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll top out near 90° for a high temperature on Wednesday with scattered storms becoming likely late ahead of our next cold front. Those storm chances continue into Thursday before we cool down and get rid of the high humidity for Friday and Saturday.

