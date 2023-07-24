Right on schedule with the daytime heating, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a good chunk of Indiana through 10:00 p.m. This does include the Indianapolis Metro area and our counties in eastern and southeastern Indiana. Storms are already beginning to pop up this afternoon and will continue to do so through the evening.

The atmosphere contains enough storm energy (CAPE) along an upper-level boundary that’s stretched across our skies. That boundary is giving us more wind shear up above that is an important ingredient for storm development. Spots south and east of Indy have a higher chance of seeing a severe storm through about sunset tonight.

This goes right in line with the Storm Prediction Center upgrading portions of our viewing area to a level two Slight Risk for severe weather. If any severe thunderstorm warnings appear, check back here and live on CBS4 and FOX59. Remember to monitor the radar and have multiple ways to receive warnings if you will be outside this evening.