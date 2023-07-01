Continuing the trend of a very muggy and storm-filled week in Central Indiana comes more storms for Saturday evening and portions of Sunday. A majority of our viewing area is under a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH that goes until 11:00 PM ahead of storms that are currently in Illinois.

While not as organized compared to last Sunday and Thursday, these storms carry an isolated tornado and hail threat but an even bigger damaging wind threat. Our atmosphere was able to destabilize after this morning’s rain thanks to the sunshine, high temperatures, high dew points and more allowing these storms to develop. The higher severe threat remains south and west of Indianapolis, where a level three Enhanced Risk of severe weather exists. Indy metro is under a level two Slight Risk.

These storms have been capable of producing wind gusts up to 70 MPH and it’s possible this could occur in areas that are still cleaning up from the weather earlier this week. Now is the time to prepare as these storms will begin to enter the western portions of our viewing area around 7:15-7:30 PM before continuing East. Localized flooding may also be possible in areas that have seen an excess of rain from this morning and in the days prior.

Any storms will be out of here by Midnight and we’ll remain dry for the most part overnight and into Sunday. Sunday calls for high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s across our viewing area with another storm chance in the afternoon and evening.

However, the severe threat in the forecast for Sunday has gone down and any storms that do develop will be extremely scattered in nature. A Marginal Risk for severe weather exists Sunday for areas well south and east of Indianapolis. Scattered severe storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening south of a line from about Vincennes to Richmond with brief localized flooding will be the primary threat. Dry hours are promised for Sunday.

Getting into next week both Monday and July 4th call for very isolated shower activity as we heat up and turn humid in the afternoon. However, both days call for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll top out near 90° for a high temperature on Wednesday with scattered storms becoming likely late ahead of our next cold front. Those storm chances continue into Thursday before we cool down and get rid of the muggy dew points for the latter days of the next work week.