For the fourth day in a row through Central Indiana, the region is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that’s in effect until 9:00 PM per the NWS. Skies were able to clear with sunshine this morning and afternoon. Combine with the higher levels of humidity and upper-level winds, the ingredients are there for an unstable atmosphere. We’re watching storms in Illinois that will continue moving east toward Central Indiana and potentially turn severe.

If a storm were to turn severe, the biggest threat would be localized flash flooding. This will be important in spots that have seen multiple rounds of heavy rain in recent days. Areas northeast of Indy and southwest in spots have seen between 1-3″ of needed but heavy rains.

Along with flash flooding, damaging winds and hail are the secondary threats to any storm that develops. An isolated tornado can’t entirely be ruled out but the chances of those are very low. These storms are developing ahead of a front that’s out to our west and will get in here later this evening. The window of “storm opportunity” is now through 8:00 PM around Central Indiana. If a severe t-storm warning were to get issued, stay tuned to cbs4indy.com, the station’s social media pages along with the free Weather Authority App.