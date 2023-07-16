A line of thunderstorms is continuing to move across Central Indiana Sunday night, prompting the National Weather Service to issue several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for several spots. Here is what we have as of this writing:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: East central Hendricks and SW Marion County until 8:15 PM for 60 MPH wind gusts. This will impact Brownsburg, Avon, Plainfield, Speedway, Indianapolis International Airport and portions of I-70 and I-74.

People attending the Fall Out Boy concert at Ruoff Music Center were directed to take shelter at 6:54 PM with the venue tweeting the all-clear at 7:48 PM.

GOOD NEWS, THE SHOW WILL CONTINUE! If you exited the venue please make your way to the gates. If sheltering in the venue, please return to your seats or the lawn. The show will start at 8:15pm. Enjoy the show! pic.twitter.com/M6bnel1s0z — Ruoff Music Center (@ruoffmusicenter) July 16, 2023

Each of the storms brought gusty winds, downpours and even hail in spots. See the video below from our reporter Eric Graves on Indianapolis’ north side this evening. Morning Anchor Angela Ganota got a video in North Salem with heavy downpours, too.

Thunder, lightning and heavy rain in North Salem. You getting rain? @EthanRosuckWX is watching weather for us at @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/CwBCkGZhv8 — Angela Ganote (@angelaganote) July 16, 2023

Between Duke Energy and AES Indiana, it looks like there are nearly 13,000 outages (12,869 as of 8:00 PM). Most of the AES outages are on the north side of Indy.

We’ll update this as the night continues but the storm threat remains on a scattered basis through sunset. Check out cbs4indy.com, its radar page, and watches/warning page to stay up-to-date.