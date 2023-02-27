Ahead of a strong cold front, severe storms tore across the state Monday. Heavy rain and gusty winds combined to knock down trees and cause widespread power outages. At 1:34pm, Live Guardian Radar detected a tornado debris signature in Hancock County, south of Fortville. The National Weather Service damage estimate crew will survey the site to investigate a possible tornado touchdown. We’ll update you tomorrow when more information is available.

Wind gusts over 50 miles per hour were common Monday afternoon and a Wind Advisory continues through 7pm. Scattered showers will end this evening and Tuesday will be a cooler day with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Highs will be close to 70° Wednesday with minor rain chances in the afternoon and evening. Rain is more likely Thursday and we’re closely watching a potential winter storm that could impact us Friday. Right now, there is a lot of uncertainty on the track of this system.

February has been a mild month and the countdown to Spring is on!