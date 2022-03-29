INDIANAPOLIS – We are tracking our next round of showers and storms as we head into the day on Wednesday.

For the rest of your Tuesday, you can expect temperatures in the middle 40s and mostly cloudy skies with showers around by this evening. Not looking at everyone seeing rain, but having an umbrella handy would be a good idea. Winds will be breezy today too, gusting up to 35 mph at times. Overnight lows won’t budge out of the 30s and 40s.

Let’s talk about Wednesday. A line of showers and storms will move in during the evening hours and into the late night. Temperatures soar into the 70s during the day, giving plenty of fuel for storms to feed off of. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but all other threats are still on the table: isolated tornado, large hail up to the size of quarters, flooding, heavy rain, and damaging winds up to 60 mph.

The healthiest threat will be in southwestern Indiana but Indianapolis still has a chance for severe weather. A severe weather outbreak is likely in the southeastern U.S. This threat could change and evolve into Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date with the forecast as the day goes on and into tomorrow morning for the latest on timing and threats.

After Wednesday, temperatures will hover right around 50° with a few showers each day, even some flurries during the early mornings hours due to temperatures right around freezing.