Severe storms possible Friday evening and night

The first round of showers and thunderstorms arrived into our northern counties at the start of rush hour. The strongest storms developed from this initial wave traveled over Ft. Wayne and East Central Indiana. Rainfall estimates more than an inch of rain fell in southern Randolph and northern Wayne counties from storms earlier. Even with the heavy rain and small hail reports, the storms this morning remained below the severe criteria.

A warm front is lifting over central Indiana this morning. Behind the boundary, temperatures will surge and the humidity will rise. Highs in the lower 90s this afternoon with dew points near 70° will make it feel uncomfortable this afternoon. It will also help fuel thunderstorms.

After 5 p.m., thunderstorms will fire up and the unstable atmosphere will help the cells quickly form. The main threats this evening and tonight are damaging winds in excess of 70 mph and flash flooding. Some storms may even produce large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Thunderstorms are going to continue through the overnight hours and they still may pack a punch after midnight. Rain totals from 1” to 3” are possible with the highest totals within the strongest cells. Additional storm chances linger through the weekend. The heat and humidity will break after a cold front passes over the state Monday.