INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off dry with a few clouds and comfortable conditions. That will change as we head into the afternoon as a line of strong to severe storms makes its way into Indiana.

Stronger storms Wednesday

Wednesday will start off dry and temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 70s. A line of stronger storms will push in during the afternoon hours. Heavy rain and a stronger storm or two cannot be ruled out with this line. There is currently a slight risk for stronger storms. All threats of severe weather will be possible. Stay weather aware this afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s with just a few clouds.

Active pattern continues

Thursday will be the best day of the week with dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s. Friday showers and storms return to the area and stick around into early Saturday morning. Zoobiliation does look wet with those shower chances. Keep the rain gear handy!

Weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday look dry with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

Next week will be a hot one! It is looking like we could finally hit 90°!