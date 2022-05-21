INDIANAPOLIS – A strong line of showers and thunderstorms have produced severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings across central Indiana Saturday afternoon into the early evening.

ALL CLEAR — for now

The active line of severe storms continues to push eastward out of the Hoosier state. But we’re not ruling out that another line of storms could fire up from out west before 7 p.m. The severe thunderstorm watch remains for counties highlighted in yellow. The severe thunderstorm watch that was previously issued for the entirety of Central Indiana has pulled back to just a few of our easternmost counties.

Tornado warning for Shelby and Rush Counties has expired

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles SW of Shelbyville. The storm is moving northeast at 50 mph. This was allowed to expire at 4:30 p.m.

Follow along on Twitter for the latest severe storm updates!

Another severe thunderstorm warning has been issued — Bartholomew, Decatur, and Shelby counties until 4:30 p.m. Radar indicated 60mph wind gusts.



The storm is moving northeast at 50 mph. #INwx pic.twitter.com/FUjeDW86x5 — Alyssa Andrews (@AlyssaAndrewsWX) May 21, 2022

The rest of Saturday

While we may still see showers and thunderstorms in the area Saturday evening, the most intense storms seem to have passed. Expect temperatures to drop cooler into the lower 60s and upper 50s behind the cold front, with more rain and scattered storms picking back up after sunset.

Sunday showers dry out early

There will be a few leftover showers and storms early Sunday, but the rest of the day looks drier. That’s not to say it will be without rain. But partly cloudy skies will take over early in the day.





7-day forecast Indianapolis, Indiana