INDIANAPOLIS – The week starts out active with thunderstorm activity on Monday across Indiana. Some storms may pose a severe wind threat with heavy downpours throughout the day, but especially in the evening.

Severe storm threat Monday

Timing out the storms

Showers and thunderstorms will be present throughout the day on Monday. The greater threat of intense storms will be along and north of I-70 towards the latter half of the day. Isolated storms are possible in the morning hours.

Brief dry break Monday afternoon

We may dry out briefly in the middle part of Monday. This scenario, however, would only help to strengthen the potential severe storm environment for later on in the evening Monday. Through sunshine and daytime heating of the surface, this creates better opportunity for warm air to rise and kick off storms.

Strongest weather threat is Monday evening

After some daytime heating takes place Monday afternoon, we’ll get ready for more storm activity to ramp up after the evening commute. Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds will be a primary threat. Heavy downpours and excess lightning will present another risk.

When we can expect the all clear

Showers and a few thunderstorms may linger into early Tuesday morning, but the intensity will have dropped off by then. By Tuesday afternoon, much of the storm activity will have moved out of the area, setting us up for a drier finish to the day.

Hot Sunday stats

We reached the lower 90s Sunday across central Indiana. Heat index values were in the triple digits!

Not quite done with summer heat

And it looks like we aren’t done with summer heat just yet. Next week will feature more hot temperatures, with a chance to be back into the 90s again. This will come after we have a brief drop in heat and humidity for the middle of this week. This map is two Tuesdays from now:

Isolated storms still possible Sunday night

A few showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out for late Sunday evening tonight as we prepare for potential severe weather on Monday.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast