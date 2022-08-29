INDIANAPOLIS – We started off early Monday morning with strong storms causing heavy rain and even a few power outages across central Indiana. Indianapolis picked up about half an inch of rainfall from the morning rounds of storms. There is another round of strong to severe storms coming this evening and into the early overnight hours.

Severe storms Monday evening in Indiana

A line of strong to severe storms will push in from the north during the early evening hours. The timeline is roughly between 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. for central Indiana. This means if you or someone you know is coming home or heading out this evening, they need to stay weather aware and be aware of flooding on the roadways.

Threats of severe weather in Indiana

The Storm Prediction Center has Indy at a slight risk (level 2/5). This means a few storms could become strong to severe with the healthier threat to our north and west with an enhanced risk for severe weather (level 3/5). The rest of central Indiana is at a marginal risk (level 1/5).

The main threats this evening will be damaging winds, especially along the front of the line of storms, and heavy rain that could cause flashing flooding. Our tornado threat and hail threat are low but not zero.

Have a way to receive warnings NOW.

What is the difference between a severe watch and a warning?

It is so important to know the difference between a watch and a warning. A watch means conditions are favorable for storms to become strong to severe. Have a plan of action ready in case a warning is issued. A warning means it is time to take action.

Less humid air moves back in

Showers will exit early Tuesday morning. By Wednesday, less humid air will move in and bring us a nice day with sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s.