Severe storms expected in Indiana overnight

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect across Central Indiana until 8pm Saturday. There will likely be another watch issued at that expiration because the main window for damaging storms is 8pm-midnight and potentially even after midnight. The Weather Authority will be tracking the storms closely all night.

We have already had multiple hail reports across Central Indiana as well as tree damage reported in Southern Indiana.

Storms before 8pm will be capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and heavy rain. After 8pm we keep all those hazards on the table and add in a tornado threat. You will need to monitor warnings closely. If you go to bed before we give an all clear, please be sure to have a weather radio close by so that you will be alerted overnight.

As a warm front swells north, it’s pumped up our temperatures and moisture content which will play a part in continuing the severe threat tonight.

Storms will wrap up early Sunday morning and then we’ll stay mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs will be a touch above average for the second half of the weekend.