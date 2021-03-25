Severe storms are possible this evening: A High Wind Warning is in effect overnight

Rain, heavy at times returns tonight as a strong spring storm approaches the state. The center of the low pressure is expected to track right through the heart of the state late Thursday night carrying its rain and very gusty winds along with it. The low pressure is forecast to strengthen as it passes overhead causing damaging wind gusts to develop late Thursday night into Friday morning.

A High Wind Warning is in effect from 11pm tonight through 9am Friday. The strongest wind gusts between 55 to 60 mph are likely through 5am Friday. While damaging winds will be the primary severe storm threat, tornadoes are possible along with locally heavy rain.

All of central Indiana will see strong winds, with the highest wind gusts generally across the eastern two thirds of central Indiana. The severe storm threat will mainly be across southern portions of central Indiana. The tornado threat will be mainly south of a Vincennes to Greensburg line. The higher chances for strong to severe thunderstorms will be between 7pm and Midnight tonight.

Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines, and cause some structural damage. Temporary structures are highly susceptible. Power outages are expected overnight and travel may become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Up to an inch of rain is likely overnight.