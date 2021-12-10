Severe storms across Indiana overnight, all threats possible

INDIANAPOLIS – We have a lot to talk about for today so let’s dive in.

What is happening?

We have a storm system that will strengthen as we go throughout the day. This storm system will bring us two rounds of rain. The first round will be during the afternoon that will be attached to a warm front. That round will bring heavy rain but overall sub-severe storms. Temperatures will climb into the evening hours into the 60s.

Round two comes overnight with a cold front. This round will likely have severe storms.

Severe weather threat

Timing: 10PM Friday night – 6AM Saturday morning

Threats: All threats are possible, tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and flooding

Location: All of Central Indiana with the healthiest threat to our south and west.

How to prepare

Have a way to recieve warnings NOW: download the Weather Authority App to get alerts sent straight to your phone, have a weather radio on and ready to go, have a plan of action in case a warning does get issued and you need to take shelter

DO NOT rely on outdoor sirens to wake you up overnight

