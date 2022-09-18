INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday.

Storms on the way late Sunday into early Monday

After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.

Storm Threats

Damaging wind and large hail are the main threats. Heavy downpours and excessive lightning are included in this storm threat.

Monday at a glance

Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the upper 80s and low 90s, a sharp drop in heat will follow. Storms late Sunday night.

Cooler air to finish out the week

Right after this late summer warming takes place, a trough digs into the eastern part of the US, and will help cool our temperatures off significantly. We’ll pull in some cool air from the north, and drop those high temperatures back into the upper 70s by the end of this upcoming week and beyond.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

September heat loves a comeback. We’ll warm up to temperatures near 90 to start the week, before a big dip in temperatures by the weekend.