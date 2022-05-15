INDIANAPOLIS – A cold front moves through Sunday that will bring even more chances to see severe weather in Indiana.
Dry and sunny start to Sunday
The first part of Sunday will be dry and pleasant. Partly cloudy skies start to build in my 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Sunday night storms
Sunday evening rain becomes more widespread and storm chances pick back up. Before 7 p.m. Sunday, we could see a bit of thunderstorm activity. The storms start to spread out and intensify after sunset into the overnight hours of early Monday morning. We begin to dry out after 7 a.m. Sunday. Click through the slideshow below for rain and storm timing!
Indianapolis 7-day forecast
After the cold front and storms pass this weekend, we will have much more comfortable weather to start off next week. Our temperatures return to seasonal conditions by Monday, as we take another quick dry break through Tuesday.