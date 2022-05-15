INDIANAPOLIS – A cold front moves through Sunday that will bring even more chances to see severe weather in Indiana.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Parke county until 5:30 PM, which includes Rockville, about 20 miles north of Terre Haute. Hazard is quarter sized hail. The storm is moving southeast at 15 mph #INwx pic.twitter.com/VTqu1BOd00 — Alyssa Andrews (@AlyssaAndrewsWX) May 14, 2022

Dry and sunny start to Sunday

The first part of Sunday will be dry and pleasant. Partly cloudy skies start to build in my 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Satellite/radar noon Sunday

Satellite/radar 3 p.m. Sunday

Sunday night storms

Sunday evening rain becomes more widespread and storm chances pick back up. Before 7 p.m. Sunday, we could see a bit of thunderstorm activity. The storms start to spread out and intensify after sunset into the overnight hours of early Monday morning. We begin to dry out after 7 a.m. Sunday. Click through the slideshow below for rain and storm timing!

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

After the cold front and storms pass this weekend, we will have much more comfortable weather to start off next week. Our temperatures return to seasonal conditions by Monday, as we take another quick dry break through Tuesday.