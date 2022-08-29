Hot and humid with spotty showers this afternoon

Monday was off to a noisy, wet start as showers and storms rolled through the area. All storms were below severe criteria but gusty winds still knocked some power lines down, resulting in a few power outages. The first round of rain brought nearly 1/2″ of much needed rain to Indianapolis.

Those storms have moved out and we’ll keep spotty shower chances around for much of the day. It will be another warm and humid day with temperatures rising to the upper 80s

Severe storms possible tonight

Another round of storms will arrive this evening and this one will pack more of a punch. Much of central Indiana, along and north of I-70, are highlighted under a Slight Risk of severe storms by the Storm Prediction Center. A cold front, currently sitting over Iowa Monday morning, will move east through the day. Showers and storms will start firing up ahead of it this afternoon. These storms won’t arrive in central Indiana until the evening with the current timing looking to be after 7 p.m. for our northwest counties and near 10 o’clock for areas closer to Indianapolis. Damaging winds will be the primary threat this evening but all severe weather threats are in play, so be weather aware and have ways to get alerts.

This line will weaken as it slides south and east, but lingering scattered showers will continue into early Tuesday morning. After we get rid of the rain, we are looking at a really nice stretch of weather this week. Humidity will be dropping on Tuesday and skies will turn brighter. We keep temperatures seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the rest of this week. However, by the weekend, we are back to heat with temperatures flirting with 90° again.

Refreshing air returns