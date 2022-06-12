INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms linger into Sunday afternoon and evening. Another chance for storms is up for Monday. Then the heat is on this week with highs in the mid to upper 90s!

Heat advisory already in effect

A heat advisory has been issued for several Indiana counties & beyond starting Monday at noon. We’ve been talking about the upcoming heat wave all week. It’s finally arriving. This coverage will expand in the days ahead. Stay safe and take breaks from the outdoors!

The rest of Sunday

Before we get to the hot weather, we have to get through a few showers and thunderstorms to wrap the weekend up. Some of those will be on the stronger side. Spotty showers and isolated storms possible through the evening.

Monday severe weather threat

Monday storm chances look stronger closer to the evening. Spotty showers will be present throughout the day, but will remain fairly isolated early on.

Then, the heat is on!

The warming trend will be massive. Temperatures rise to the mid 90s by the middle of next week, along with dew point temperatures in the mid 70s. That will result in the “air you can wear” next week!

Highs will sky rocket well above normal

Keeping in mind those mid 90-degree highs will be about 10° higher than PEAK average high temperatures for Indianapolis. Starting June 28th, we reach the max average high temperature for Indy, which is 85°. Our forecast Tuesday is currently at 96°. The record for that day is 94°.

Upper-level pattern

Here’s what the upper-level set up will be for this week: ridging square over Indiana. That will drive warm, moist air from the Gulf all the way to the Hoosier state. Record-high temperatures are certainly not out of the question this week!

Indianapolis 7-day forecast