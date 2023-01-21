INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for snow showers to enter the Hoosier state. Sunday is the first day of several with at least some snow in the forecast.

Sunday at a glance

Timing out Sunday snow

Snow moves in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. If you’re up late enough, you may see the snow just starting to fall tonight. Widespread snow is expected by Sunday morning around 8 a.m. Then it begins to taper off into the afternoon hours. This will leave us with very scattered mixed precipitation and snow flurries into Sunday evening.

Expecting measurable snow

1-2″ of snow isn’t out of the question by the time this system passes through Sunday night. Locally higher amounts are possible. Expect slippery road conditions Sunday morning and throughout the day with fresh snow on the ground.

Winter storm possible mid-week

After snow showers pass through on Sunday, the forecast focus will be on the potential for a winter storm by the middle of this week. Late Tuesday night, we could get started with rain to mixed precipitation. The better chance of seeing widespread accumulating snow will be on Wednesday. After that, lingering snow showers and a wintry mix will be present and possible at times through Friday. But after Wednesday, it will not be as widespread.