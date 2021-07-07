Several days of rain for central Indiana; Elsa makes landfall and soaks the southeast

Summer is off to a wet start. We’ve had more than ten inches of rain since June 1st and there is more one the way. Numerous showers and storms are likely across central Indiana through Thursday and up to a half-inch of rain is expected. We’ll have a dry Friday, but more rain is likely this weekend and we are in for another long stretch of unsettled weather. We’ll have a daily chance for scattered thunderstorms each day Saturday through Tuesday.

Hurricane Elsa made landfall in northern Florida this morning as a category one hurricane. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the center of Hurricane Elsa was located 105 west of Jacksonville. Elsa was moving toward the north at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds at 50 mph. A turn toward the northeast is expected this evening and will continue through Thursday. Elsa will move over Georgia tonight, over South Carolina early Thursday, over north Carolina late Thursday. The storm will continue to weaken as it moves over land but 2-4 inches of rain is still likely across the southeast.

July has been a wet month so far.

Summer is off to a wet start.

A half-inch of rain is likely through Thursday.

Elsa is bringing heavy rain to the southeast.

Elsa will move up the east coast through Friday.

The remnants of Elsa will soak the east coast with 2-3″ of rain through Friday.