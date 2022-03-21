Spring started on Sunday and right on cue we had a nice sunny day with temperatures in the 60s. The first full week of the new season will be windy and wet. A series of cold fronts will move across the state and keep the weather unsettled. Rain will develop by Sunrise Tuesday and continue through the day with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. The rain will be heavy at times and temperatures will be cooler with highs on in the 50s.

Rain will continue through Wednesday and as a second cold front moves through and a few gusty thunderstorms will be likely in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs in the 60s before the front passes. We will also have a wet Thursday with highs in the 40s behind the front. Over the next three days up to two inches of rain is likely and flooding will develop late this week.

We finally get a chance to dry out on Friday but the clouds will be with us for most of the day and keep temperatures in the 40s. A third cold front will move in for the weekend and bring a chance for rain Saturday. This will reinforce the cool air across central Indiana and highs will be in the 40s through the weekend.

Rain will be heavy at times Tuesday.

Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour Tuesday.

Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday.

Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely Wednesday.

March has been a wet month so far.

Rain is likely for the next three days.

Up to two inches of rain is likely this week.