Clouds will increase overnight, and the blanket of clouds will prevent temperatures from dropping as low as they did Wednesday morning. Lows will to fall into the upper 30s tonight. Some patchy frost will still be possible in rural, outlying areas. The clouds will linger through the day Thursday and we’ll have a chance for a few widely scattered showers in the afternoon with highs in the 50s. Rainfall has been frequent this April but we still have a rainfall deficit across the state for the month.

Rain will be more likely Friday and into the weekend. Rain will keep us cool Saturday with highs in the 60s. Saturday will be the wettest of the two days this weekend with the showers ending early Sunday morning. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely through that time. Skies will clear Sunday and temperatures will rebound. Expect highs in the 70s for the first day of May.

