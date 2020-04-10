Settling in for a colder pattern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've undergone a major shift in our weather pattern across Central Indiana. From temperatures near 80° on Wednesday down to wind chills in the mid 20s Thursday evening. On top of the big hit in temperatures, we've also been dealing with very windy conditions. Winds early this afternoon peaked at and near 40 mph across much of our area.. We are no longer under a wind advisory, which expired at 8 PM Thursday evening. However, breezy conditions will persist into Friday.

The sunshine we woke up with Thursday morning was replaced by clouds, a few light showers and even some snowflakes this afternoon and evening. We'll keep the chances of a few light showers around overnight before clouds depart and the sunshine returns for Friday.

The big drop in temperatures has prompted a Freeze Warning for Central Indiana that will go in effect Friday at 2 AM through 9 AM. This could cause damage to sensitive plants that may have started growing already, or to outdoor plumbing. It's recommended you cover those plants and disconnect things like your garden house.

Reinforcing colder air arrives next week as temperatures take another hit. We can't rule out a few flurries returning to the state by mid next week.