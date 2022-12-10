INDIANAPOLIS – We’ll have to wait out the weekend before we see more widespread sunshine.

Sunday at a glance

Mostly cloudy, but dry Sunday

Cloudy skies will be in place once again for Sunday throughout the day. By Sunday evening, some Hoosiers will experience clearing skies, mainly south of I-70. We will be drying for the rest of the weekend.

The drought monitor report

A good portion of the state is still experiencing a moderate drought. Indianapolis is over half an inch into a rainfall deficit for the month of December.

Seasonal air overhead

Temperatures have remained static in the mid 40s for the last few days. Cooler air is on the way, with below freezing temperatures by Monday morning.