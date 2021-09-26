September will finish with plenty of sun and warmer temperatures

We’re wrapping up the weekend on a mild note! Highs were in the mid 70s Sunday.

If you thought this weekend was warm, it will be even warmer to start the work week, as temperatures head into the low-to-mid 80s by Monday.

We will have plenty of sunshine this week as well. Monday morning starts off clear and dry. It remains mostly sunny well into the afternoon, with a few cumulus clouds popping up by lunch time.

The extended forecast will keep rain chances almost non-existent. Not a ton of moisture to work with, but there will instead be plenty of sunshine, and above normal temperatures (normal 74) to finish off the month of September. The first day of October is coming up this Friday.