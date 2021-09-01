September starts mild and dry across central Indiana

Today marks the beginning of meteorological fall and the end of meteorological summer, so here’s a seasonal recap. Our warmest day was a high of 94 degrees on August 24. We had 17 days with highs in the 90s, two below average. Our wettest day came on July 1 with 2.78″of rain. We finished the summer with 15.83″ of rain, more than 3″ above average.

September will begin sunny skies with low humidity. Expect highs near 80 and cool mornings with lows near 60 degrees through the weekend. We’ll have a chance for scattered showers Saturday and sunshine returns Sunday. We’ll have a dry Labor Day and scattered storms will develop Thursday afternoon.

Here’s a recap of meteorological summer.

We lose one hour and 14 minutes of daylight this month.

September temperatures are forecast to be near average.

September precipitation is forecast to be slightly above average.

Days are growing shorter by two and a half minutes per day.

Temperatures will stay below average for the next four days.