Central Indiana is not feeling like October 12th around here. You can thank a warm front that has allowed the southerly flow back with that flow bringing warmer temperatures. The front set up north of Indianapolis with spots well north not getting out of the upper-60s. Most spots Thursday saw highs in the upper 70s and an 80° reading also occurred in Shelbyville! These temperatures are more typical of early-to-mid September.

Thursday Evening Temperatures

The warmth will still dominate on Friday with highs in the upper-70s. A few 80° readings once again aren’t out of the question. Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the day ahead of the cold front and associated area of low pressure. The daytime will be dry but rain chances go up Friday evening. A few storms are also possible so have the raingear handy. Take note if you have plans outside, like attending a Friday night high school football game around here. Wind gusts of 35-40 mph are possible.

Friday High Temperatures Above Normal

Futureview 10:00 AM Friday Futureview 4:30 PM Friday Futureview 8:00 PM Friday

The highest rain chances are late Friday into early Saturday. A majority of the daytime will be dry but clouds will dominate and scattered showers are also likely. Bad news for the Partial Solar Eclipse taking place Saturday as skies will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures will start to drop but highs in the 60s will be around with slightly breezy conditions. Once the front passes, a few lingering showers are possible on Sunday but it will be significantly cooler. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s with northwest flow returning.

High Temps Saturday Futureview Rain Chance Saturday High Temps Sunday

Temperatures will start to warm again by mid-next week but no big swings are expected.