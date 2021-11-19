Seasonal weekend with showers around, early look at Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We won’t warm up a whole lot today, only topping off in the lower 40s with sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s with increasing clouds.

Saturday will be mild with mostly cloudy skies. A spotty sprinkle or two cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Showers will move in overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Scattered showers will be around Sunday with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Snow showers and flurries will be around Monday with temperatures only topping off in the upper 30s. Overnight lows again will be in the lower 20s.

Tuesday will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday evening there is a chance at some showers around. Temperatures will top off in the 40s and 50s.

An early look at Thanksgiving: 40s and 50s with mostly cloudy skies. More details to come next week.