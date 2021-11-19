Seasonal weather this weekend

Higher pressure is in control today and skies will remain mostly clear for the next several hours. Even with the sunshine, temperatures are going to trend below normal. This morning, lows fell to the 20s for many locations. Highs will only reach into the lower 40s this afternoon.

It will be bitter for semi-state football games across central Indiana. By kick-off, temperatures will drop into the mid-30s as skies turn mostly cloudy. The light winds will make it feel even colder outside. Some spots could see wind chills down to the 20s at times during the game.

Temperatures are going to turn more seasonal this weekend. Rain chances rise Saturday night and Sunday as a cold front approaches the state. It is going to be much cooler at the start of the holiday week. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-30s. Passing flurries are going to be possible early Monday morning.