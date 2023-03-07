INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cloudy and chilly after a cold front moved through Monday afternoon. That front brought seasonal, cooler weather. Clouds will thin out for this afternoon with seasonal conditions sticking around into the weekend.

Sun & clouds Tuesday

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph, so it will be chilly! Winds calm overnight and clouds clear out, allowing for temperatures to drop into the upper 20s.

Seasonal stretch continues

Wednesday and Thursday will feature temperatures in the middle and upper 40s during the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

Next rain/snow chance

By Friday, our next rain chances return. Some snow could mix in with temperatures dropping below freezing during the evening hours.

Long-range pattern

The Climate Prediction Center as well as our long-range pattern shows temperatures below average for most of the month of March.

Indianapolis 7-day