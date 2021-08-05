Seasonal temperatures today; turning warmer and more humid

Big changes are coming in the forecast. We’ve been gradually warming up throughout the week while enjoying less humid conditions. Temperatures will rise to the seasonal average of 85° this afternoon with plenty of sunshine around.

Winds will shift out of the south this afternoon, setting the stage for much warmer and more humid conditions to come our way. Clouds will increase this evening. The additional cloud cover and southerly winds will help keep temperatures from falling as quickly tonight.

Dew point temperatures will be rising through the night, making it a warm and more humid Friday.

The weekend will come with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few spotty thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, but most will stay completely dry through the weekend. The hot temperatures combined with high humidity will make it feel like it’s in the low to mid 90s over the weekend and closer to 100° by early next week.