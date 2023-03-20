INDIANAPOLIS – After a cold weekend, temperatures are warming up closer to average for this time of year. This week looks warmer than average but with rounds of showers into the weekend.

First day of spring

Spring official starts at 5:24 p.m. It will feel like it this afternoon! Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine! Overall, this will be the best day this week. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.

Gradual warming trend

Tuesday will feature more cloud coverage throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the middle 50s! Rain chances will arrive late Tuesday night. Temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s into the end of the week and weekend. Each day, however, does feature rain chances.

Rounds of rain

With the several rounds of showers and storms this week, flooding will be a growing concern into the weekend. While the exact timing each day and totals are still uncertain, flooding will be possible across most of Indiana.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast