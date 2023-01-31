INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the teens and feel-like temperatures in the single digits. The cold air doesn’t budge for the day. There is light at the end of the tunnel by next week, though!

Cold, sunny Tuesday

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the middle 20s with more sunshine! Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph, making for a chill afternoon. Overnight lows will once again drop into the lower teens with mostly starry skies. It will be another chilly morning Wednesday, bundle up!

Seasonal start to February

Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the middle 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be out of the south around 5 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s. Groundhog’s Day will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 40s and overnight lows again in the teens.

Gradual warming trend this weekend

By this weekend, temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 40s with a mix of sun and clouds each day. By early next week, temperatures have the potential to climb back to the lower 50s!