Seasonal Labor Day ahead, staying warm this week

After the rain moved out, the clouds went with them leaving behind plenty of sunshine for the second half of the holiday weekend! We have a seasonal Labor Day ahead with temperatures staying in the 70s and 80s for the rest of this week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly starry skies and comfortable conditions!

Labor Day will have a few clouds but otherwise mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s. Our average high is 82 so very seasonal for this time of year. We certainly will not reach the warmest or drop to the coldest it has ever been for the day! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Tuesday for the return of the work week, temperatures will top off in the middle 80s ahead of a cold front that will come in later in the day. This front could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and maybe some small hail but little severe weather is possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s with low humidity and comfortable conditions! Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 50s.

By the end of the week, you can expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures hovering around 80°.

