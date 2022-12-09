INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off with some patchy fog and a few clouds this morning. Temperatures haven’t budged a whole lot since yesterday, we are starting off in the lower 40s once again. Some light showers are possible this morning but this weekend does look dry!

Showers continue Friday in Indiana

Keep the umbrella around for Friday, showers are still possible throughout the day. Again, light and scattered in nature into the afternoon before moving out Friday evening. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s once again with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

Weekend forecast looks seasonal

Temperatures will only top off in the middle to upper 40s this weekend, which is very seasonal for this time of year. There is a chance for some light evening showers on Saturday, something to keep an eye on, mainly in our southern counties. Otherwise, both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

Look ahead to next week

As we head into early next week, temperatures will remain seasonal with some rain chances possible. Timing and totals are still uncertain at this time. Stay tuned.