A weak boundary is pushing south of the state this morning. It triggered a few spotty showers and storms earlier today. Rain chances are already dropping, and skies are partly cloudy across much of central Indiana. Light patchy fog will linger for the next couple hours, then will burn off late in the morning. Temperatures are mild too with lows in the mid-60s.

High pressure is building into the Great Lakes and the pressure feature will take control of the weather pattern the next couple days. Skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon with seasonal highs in the mid-80s. The weather looks great for high school football this evening. It will stay rather warm at first with temperatures turning noticeably cooler after sunset.

This weekend is looking dry for central Indiana, and it is going to turn steamy. The humidity levels will climb along with air temperatures. Sunday is going to be the warmest of the weekend with highs nearing the 90-degree mark! Indianapolis has already hit 90 degrees 20 times this year, which is slightly above Indy’s annual average of 19.

Storm chances rise Sunday evening and night as a storm complex slides over the Ohio Valley. Our next best opportunity for rainfall is Monday and Tuesday. Up to an inch of rain is possible through Tuesday.