I’ve heard people describe today as “early fall,” “fall has arrived early, “summer is on vacation,” and more. To be honest, yes all of those statements hold true to Tuesday’s weather across Central Indiana. Indy reached a high of 73° for the coolest day in more than two months. 73° is also the normal high temperature for September 29, so an early preview of fall it was!

The day also came with some wrap-around moisture thanks to a slow-moving area of low pressure to our east. This is the same system that brought the cold front passage yesterday. As it continues sliding east, it will take the very scattered showers and the pesky clouds along with it. Once that occurs, open up those windows and give your air conditioners a well-deserved break with overnight/morning lows in the mid-to-upper 50s. I think it’s also entirely possible a few outlying areas could get into the upper 40s! Patchy fog will also be around for many hometowns late and through tomorrow morning.

You will be able to take advantage of the “Free A/C” over the next several nights through the remainder of the workweek. Wednesday looks sunny and seasonably cooler with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll warm up a smidge into the lower 80s Thursday with a bit more moisture in our air ahead of some afternoon/early evening thunderstorm chances. This will come with a cold front that’s currently off to our north near the Canadian border. These will be very scattered and severe weather is not expected at this time.

Once again, an expanding hot dorm will set up and expand east across the Midwest starting this weekend. It will come with Indiana’s hottest air of the season along with prolonged sunshine for days. We’ll add to the eight days of 90°+ this year and are likely to beat the current hottest temperature of 91°. Several days of the 90s are in play starting late this weekend and continuing through at least midweek next week, so enjoy this pattern now!

Current Jet Stream, Hot Dome will expand this weekend

Temperature Departures Friday Temperature Departures Saturday