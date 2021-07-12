Scattered storms return Monday afternoon in central Indiana

It’s a foggy start as we’re starting out this new week. As you’re heading out the door, allow yourself some extra time to take it slow on your morning commute.

It will be another rather cloudy day with rain chances rising as we head into the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will develop as more instability builds into the area. Widely scattered showers and storms will dot the area by the lunch hour with the peak time for the most rain coverage occurring between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out. The main threat with these stronger storms will be damaging winds.

Funnel clouds were spotted in the area Sunday afternoon and evening. The presence of a nearby upper-level low pressure system, low cloud bases and plenty of moisture will aid in the potential of seeing those again this afternoon. The most favorable conditions for these to form would be over west and northwest-central Indiana this afternoon. Any funnel cloud formations are not expected to reach the ground, however, we will monitor these situations closely.

Rain and storms carry over into Tuesday with the most coverage, again, occurring in the afternoon. From there, we get into more dry time. Only isolated showers and storms are expected Wednesday and Thursday this week. More sunshine will appear midweek as well, making these the favorable days to get out and take care of some of the lawnwork. However, it will remain rather humid all week and temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will rise to the mid and upper 80s.