Scattered storms in the forecast Tuesday night through Thursday

So far this has been a wet month with almost three inches of rain. North central Indiana saw heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon and more scattered strong storms are likely overnight. Our warm, humid weather pattern will continue with more scattered storms developing Wednesday and Thursday.

Up to an inch of rain will fall from the storms. Soil moisture is abnormally dry, and a few isolated areas across the state are reporting drought-like conditions so any rainfall will be welcome.

