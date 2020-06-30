Widely scattered storms for the next 24 hours before a hot, dry end to the workweek

1-3″ of rain has fallen across the state this week and most locations across the state have seen rainfall below average this month, Indianapolis received over an inch of rain Tuesday morning and will finish the moth with a precipitation surplus. As an area of low pressure passes by to our south we’ll see a chance for more widely scattered thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. Isolated areas will receive up to a half-inch of precipitation. Extremely dry soil conditions exist statewide and we could use the rain.

Heading into Fourth of July weekend a hot, humid and mainly dry weather pattern will take hold. So far this year we’ve 3, 90-degree days. On the average we see 15 days of those scorching days during the warm weather seasons. Hoosiers can expect highs in the 90s with the heat index near 100 degrees each day through early next week.

With over 4″ of rain Indianapolis will end June with rainfall above average.

Central Indiana could use some rain.

Crops are starting to feel the effects of our recent 15-day dry spell.

Scattered showers and storms are likely through Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts will vary.

We’ve had 3, 90-degree days so far this year.

Warmer weather will be with us through the holiday weekend.