Indianapolis has only had 13 days in the 90s this year. On average, we usually see 19 days in the 90s each year. A hot air dome settled over central Indiana this weekend and kept humidity high and temperatures near 90°. The steamy weather continued through Monday, but a new weather pattern is on the way. We’ll have one more steamy day Tuesday. Expect a high near 90° with scattered storms developing in the afternoon.

Indianapolis has only had .09″ of rain since August 15th. Over that three week stretch, our precipitation is 2.19″ below average. Another round of rain and storms will arrive Wednesday morning as a cold front approaches. We’ll have several dry hours from late Wednesday morning into the mid afternoon before a second round of storms arrives late in the afternoon. Up to an inch of rain is likely by Wednesday evening.

The cold front moves across the state Wednesday night and cooler air will flow in the region. This will mark the transition to a cooler pattern. Humidity will be lower and temperatures will be cooler for the rest of the week. Highs will be near 80° and lows will near near 60° through the weekend.

We have been dry for the part three weeks and September is forecast to be a warm, dry month.

Scattered storms will develop Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered storms are likely Wednesday morning and again in the afternoon.

September is off to a warm start but temperatures will cool down later this week.