Scattered storms are likely for the next three days

The final day of August marks the end of meteorological summer. We finished the month with only 3 days of 90-degree heat and only 5 days with measurable precipitation. The warmest day was 92 degrees on the 25th and we ended August with rainfall over an inch below average.

The warmest day of the summer was 94 degrees on July 8th. We had 17 days of 90-degree heat and 27 days with rain. We end the season with 10.62″ of rain and a half-inch rainfall deficit.

For the next three days expect off and on showers and storms to open September. Up to an inch of rain is likely this week. Drier air will move in to end the rain and lower the humidity for Friday and Saturday.

