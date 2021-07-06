Scattered storms across central Indiana for the next two days; Elsa strengthens near the Florida coast

So far, July is off to a mild, wet start. Temperatures have run 5 degrees below average, and we’ve already had almost 3 inches of rain. Tuesday was our 6th 90-degree days so far this summer. For the next two days scattered thunderstorms will bring up to an inch of rain to the state. The warm weather will continue with highs near 90 Wednesday and in the 80s through the weekend.

We’ll have a dry Friday with a daily chance for scattered thunderstorms each day Saturday through Tuesday.

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located 150 miles south of Tampa. Elsa was moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph with maximum sustained winds at 70 mph. As maximum sustained winds have increased to 70 mph, forecasters believe Elsa could become a hurricane before making landfall.

The storm is expected to move near or over portions of Florida’s west coast on Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Elsa is then expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday. The storm will then begin to weaken as it moves across the southeastern United States through Thursday.

