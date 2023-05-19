On the average, May is our second wettest month of the year. The 30-day outlook for the month predicted rainfall to be below average and, so far, that has been the case. We average 4.75″ of precipitation for the month and we’ve only had 1.61″ of rain this May. We are more than an inch below average for the month, so we could use more rain.

A few widely scattered showers and storms are likely this evening as a cold front approaches the state. Severe storms are not expected and rainfall amounts will be light as less than a quarter-inch of rain is likely. The rain will end before sunrise and the weekend will be dry and mild. With sunny skies high temperatures will be in the 70s Saturday and Sunday.

A slight warm up comes our way next week with highs in the 80s. There is no major chance for rain next week, so our rainfall deficit will grow.

