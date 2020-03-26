Scattered showers and gusty thunderstorms are likely for the next two days

Scattered showers and storms will diminish overnight before. Scattered showers start again Friday morning and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. Although we’ll have rain temperatures will rise in the 60s.

A storm system will approach the state Saturday and bring more rain and thunderstorms. We’ll have a chance for strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon into the evening. 1-2″ of rain is likely trough the weekend, and flash flooding will be a concern.

Highs will be in the 70s Saturday before a cold front moves across the state and brings an end to the rain on Sunday. Temperatures will fall during the day and the second-half of the weekend will be much cooler.

