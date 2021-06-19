Scattered showers and storms for Father’s Day, heat and humidity continue

It has been a wet 24 hours. Some areas have picked up 5-8″+ of rainfall, prompting flash flood warnings and advisories across Central Indiana. We dried out for the afternoon for the most part. More showers and storms are possible for the overnight and for Sunday.

We hit a new record for daily rainfall in Indianapolis today. The new record of 2.16″ shattered the previous record of 1.75″ set back in 1942, 79 years ago!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s with scattered showers possible. Anywhere that saw a significant amount of rainfall, especially near creeks, rivers, areas prone to flooding, even the smallest amount of rain will aggravate those bodies of water so flooding will continue to be a concern.

Sunday, for Father’s Day, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with showers and storms possible again. I don’t think everyone will see rain and I don’t think it is going to be a washout day but keep an eye on the sky. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

As we start next week, temperatures will be in the upper 80’s with another round of rain before a front moves in and brings cooler and drier conditions for the middle of next week.

Tuesday will be sunny with temperatures in the lower 70’s.