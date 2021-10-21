Scattered shower chances but plenty of dry time for your Thursday

Good morning and happy Thursday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with scattered showers around. We will have a lot of dry time today but temperatures won’t budge too much.

Thursday we keep the chances for scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies. We are not looking at a washout day by any means but keeping the umbrella handy wouldn’t be a bad idea. Generally, showers will be light and widely scattered in nature. We could even see some sunshine before clouds thicken back up. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Friday will feature widely scattered showers as well but much like Thursday, they will be light and far and few in between. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50s with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

This weekend will start off dry and fall-like with temperatures Saturday in the lower 60s. Sunday rain chances move back in with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Monday, temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s with a chance of showers during the day.

Into next week, our pattern is showing warmer than average temperatures in the 70s.