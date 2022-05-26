INDIANAPOLIS – After a round of severe thunderstorms pushed through much of western Indiana Thursday, rain will stick around with us on Friday. While the severe threat will diminish, isolated thunderstorms will remain possible for Carb Day.

Friday at a glance

Timing out Friday showers

Scattered showers start off early in the morning. Thunderstorm activity will be much lighter. Rain is certainly a possibility throughout carb day. The grounds will already be saturated from Thursday storms. Puddles and wet grass will be present to make it a bit slippery in spots. Rain breaks up a bit by the evening, with an isolated storm possible.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

It will be a bit cooler to finish off the week after a cold front passes through. Then it’s back to the sunshine and dry weather for race day! Temperatures will rebound into the mid 80s on Sunday.