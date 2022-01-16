Scattered flurries could make a brief overnight appearance

After Saturday’s first measurable snowfall of the season (0.3″ in Indianapolis), we dried out with plenty of sunshine on Sunday. However, a system just east of Indiana brought isolated snow to portions of southeastern Indiana.

The next chance to see snow comes up pretty quickly, there just won’t be much of it at all. The bulk of this system brings snow showers to Ohio, Kentucky, and their eastern neighboring states. We may however, see light flurries to isolated snow early Monday morning due to close proximity of that system.

Our temperatures are finally falling into seasonal conditions. Indianapolis hit a high of 36 degrees today.

Tomorrow, we will remain cool and seasonal throughout the day.